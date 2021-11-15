Treat Yo Self! New survey shows nearly 75% of Americans plan to buy themselves presents this holiday season

A new survey shows that while the holiday season might be the time when we shower those we love with gifts, nearly 75% of Americans are putting themselves first.

Nearly three in four intend to buy themselves a present this gift-giving season; with nine in 10 admitting that they’ll buy themselves gifts even if others are generous to them.

Sixty-four percent of the 2,000 people who responded to the Angara-commissioned, non-scientific survey say they’d rather buy stuff for themselves because they know what they really want.

Fifty-nine percent know they’ll give themselves better-quality presents than others would give them.

Related to that, 51% admit they’re picky when it comes to getting presents. Ya think?!

Twenty-six percent of the respondents say they’re not above telling people what to get them, though 31% would rather be surprised.

What’s also interesting about the survey, however, is that a quarter of those who responded say they belong on the naughty list this year.

Maybe that’s why they’re buying their own gifts: Sure beats coal in your stocking.

That said, 81% admit they buy themselves presents throughout the year.