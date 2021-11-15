Hood River Police Department looking for help identifying a suspect

Hood River Police Department could use your help identifying a suspect who was prowling around and stealing property. The suspect appears to be a white male in his late twenties or thirties, short brown hair with facial hair, skinny build. The suspect was wearing pants with a tear on the right leg at the knee. The suspect was wearing a face covering with tree graphics and a grey zip up hoodie. The suspect then changed into a Oregon Ducks zip-up Hoodie with the words “Drift Tech” printed on the right sleeve and Oregon Duck hat. The suspect then went to Walmart and used stolen credit card. If you have any information or have additional videos of the suspect from your neighborhood, please contact Officer Isaac Miller. Phone number 541 387-5256 or email i.miller@cityofhoodriver.gov

See their Facebook page for pictures. https://www.facebook.com/Hood-River-Police-Department-219263381490511/