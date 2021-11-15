Fraudsters siphon $830,000 meant for homelessness nonprofit

SEATTLE (AP) — Fraudsters apparently siphoned $830,000 that the city of Seattle intended to send to a family homelessness nonprofit. The Seattle Times reports that it obtained emails showing that nine payments sent between November 2020 and April 2021 went to what the city incorrectly thought was an account owned by the nonprofit, Mary’s Place. The city confirmed the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service are investigating, and it said it is reimbursing the nonprofit and taking steps to prevent a recurrence. The problem wasn’t discovered until June, and some city councilmembers said they didn’t learn about it until Friday. The diverted money represents less than 1% of the city’s $167 million homelessness budget.