Escape attempt with bedsheets thwarted at Paris prison

PARIS (AP) — France’s Justice Ministry says guards have thwarted an escape attempt from the Paris region’s second-largest prison. French media identified the would-be escapee as a suspected Islamic State sympathizer and said she dug a hole in the wall of her cell and rappelled out on knotted sheets. The Justice Ministry said the prisoner was caught Sunday morning. It said guards immediately inspected all of the women’s cells at the Fresnes prison to ensure that other prisoners were accounted for, and an investigation was opened. Media reports said motion detectors alerted guards that the detainee had escaped.