Family sues after loved ones corpse falls out of casket

A Massachusetts family whose loved one’s body fell out of his casket as it was being lowered into a grave has sued the funeral home and the cemetery.

The suit alleges that “one of the side straps on the city-owned casket lowering device broke, causing the deceased’s casket to fall into the grave and break apart,” according to The Eagle-Tribune.

The “corpse fell out of the casket” in full view of “horrified family members who became visibly distraught and hysterical,” the suit says.

The family, citing “negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress,” seeks $50,000 in damages.