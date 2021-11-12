Cougars visit the Ducks needing a win for bowl eligibility

The Ducks can clinch the Pac-12 North title and a spot in the conference championship game with a win over Washington State on Saturday combined with a Stanford victory over Oregon State. With three games left before the conference title game, Oregon continues to aim for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. The Ducks are ranked No. 3 in the CFP rankings, while they’re at No. 5 in the AP Top 25. Washington State is just a win away from bowl eligibility, despite the turbulence caused by the dismissal of coach Nick Rolovich over his refusal of a COVID-19 vaccination.