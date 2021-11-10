OSP Marijuana Team & Marion County Sheriff’s Office serve a search warrant on an illegal marijuana grow- Marion County

The Oregon State Police’s NW Region Marijuana Team in cooperation with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at an illicit indoor marijuana grow near Jefferson, Oregon.

The team seized 2,158 live plants, 196 pounds of packaged/bulk marijuana, and $25,560 US currency.

The grow operators, Lily An Lee (54) and Yong Sheng Huang (54), both of Talbot, were lodged at Marion County Jail and are charged with ORS 475B.349 – Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana Item, ORS 475B.337 – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana Item, and Oregon HB 3000 (2021), Sect. 41 – Unlawful Production of Marijuana

This case originated from citizen complaints. These types of illegal marijuana grows impact communities all across Oregon and contribute to criminal enterprises. Many other dangerous and illegal activities go hand in hand with these types of illegal grows, such as numerous water diversion issues and dangerous living conditions.