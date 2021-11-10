Assault with a deadly pumpkin: Woman arrested for allegedly hitting train conductor in the face with a pumpkin

A New York woman was charged with felony assault after allegedly hitting a train conductor in the face with a pumpkin after being told to get off the locomotive because she did not have a ticket.

Alexis Adams, 21, allegedly hit the conductor in the face with the pumpkin and punched her several times. The conductor was sent to the hospital, where she received “numerous stitches,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah. said in a statement.

Adams was charged “with two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, a felony, and a warrant was issued for her arrest,” the district attorney said.

Adams is due to appear in court on November 10, according to the district attorney.