Director Patty Jenkins’ schedule grounds Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron

Like New York’s JFK airport at rush hour, it’s too busy for the pilots of Rogue Squadron to take off. Wonder Woman series director Patty Jenkins‘ schedule has reportedly scrubbed the Star Wars story from Disney’s release slate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s not known what the conflict was, the trade points out; Jenkins is reportedly involved in a movie about Cleopatra, and a third Wonder Woman film is in the works as well.

As previously reported, the exploits of the elite Rebel Alliance pilots were seen in a book series, and in video games.

Jenkins’ involvement was announced at a Disney Investors Day event in 2020; the filmmaker appeared in a short film in which she called the project a tribute to her late father, who was a fighter pilot.

The film would have been the next big-screen Star Wars project for Disney-owned Lucasfilm since 2019’s Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, and would have made Jenkins the first female to direct a big-screen Star Wars film.

On the small screen, female directors including Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard have called the shots on episodes of The Mandalorian; Chow, a veteran of Breaking Bad and other acclaimed series, also directed another Disney+ Star Wars show, the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi.

