Well that’s crappy: Broken toilet forces SpaceX members to use diapers

SpaceX crew members are in a crappy situation due to a mishap on board and now have to wear diapers on their trek home.

The astronauts, who were aboard the company’s Dragon capsule, are forced to wear the garments for their 20-hour voyage after the toilet broke.

During a news conference from space on Friday, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said, “Spaceflight is full of lots of little challenges. This is just one more that we’ll encounter and take care of in our mission. So we’re not too worried about it,” according to The New York Post.

McArthur and her crew have been at the International Space Station for six months and first uncovered the broken toilet issue in September and decided to bring them home after a series of meetings on Friday.

McArthur will return with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshides.

One American and two Russian astronauts will remain on the station.