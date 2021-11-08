Inmate attacks cellmate for passing too much gas

A man serving time in Monroe County jail in the Florida Keys says he beat up his cellmate — knocking out two teeth — because he “passes gas too often.”

Christopher James Callen also says his 57-year-old cellmate “doesn’t give any courtesy flushes when using the toilet,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release obtained by the Miami Herald.

The unnamed victim was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Callen was originally arrested on September 13, according to Monroe County Clerk of the Court records. He is listed on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sexual offender database for his September 7, 2012, conviction for felony menacing in Boulder, Colorado.