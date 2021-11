INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 172 yards and two scores to carry the Indianapolis Colts past the New York Jets, 45-30. Wentz opened the second-half scoring with a 2-yard scoring pass to offensive lineman Danny Pinter, and Taylor sealed the win with a 78-yard sprint to make it 42-10. The Colts improved to 4-5, while the Jets dropped to 2-6.