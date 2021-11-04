Oregon to receive 180,000 initial doses of pediatric vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials in Oregon say they are expecting 180,000 initial doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, which is enough to cover nearly 53% of the state’s roughly 342,000 children ages 5 to 11. Following the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated against the deadly virus. Officials at the health authority cautioned parents they might have to wait a few days before the vaccine is widely available. About two-thirds of the pediatric doses coming to Oregon are being shipped directly to health care settings like pediatrician’s offices. The other third is going to pharmacies around the state.