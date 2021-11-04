Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a missing senior citizen from the Irrigon area

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a missing senior citizen from the Irrigon, OR area.

Missing senior citizen – first name Ken

White male, 81 years-old, 5’-9”, 240 lbs., gray hair.

Last seen wearing tan pants with red suspenders, white shirt and a baseball cap.

Driving a Light Blue 2011 Subaru Outback. Oregon license plate 823KDM.

Has medical issues and is without his medication.

Please contact Morrow County Sheriff’s Office 541-676-5317 if you see this person or vehicle.