Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a missing senior citizen from the Irrigon area

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a missing senior citizen from the Irrigon, OR area.
Missing senior citizen – first name Ken
White male, 81 years-old, 5’-9”, 240 lbs., gray hair.
Last seen wearing tan pants with red suspenders, white shirt and a baseball cap.
Driving a Light Blue 2011 Subaru Outback. Oregon license plate 823KDM.
Has medical issues and is without his medication.
Please contact Morrow County Sheriff’s Office 541-676-5317 if you see this person or vehicle.