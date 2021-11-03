Fatal crash Highway 126- Lane County

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at about 4:30 P.M, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a multiple-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan on Hwy 126 W at milepost 39 near Noti, Oregon.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2018 Toyota Tundra, operated by Gabriel Hostetler (42) of Beaverton, OR was traveling westbound on Hwy 126 W near milepost 39 when it made an unsafe pass and collided head-on with a silver 2000 Toyota Echo in the eastbound lane. The Toyota Echo was operated by Mark Knight (62) of Eugene, OR. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane. Knight was pronounced deceased on scene and Hostetler was uninjured.



Eastbound lanes of Hwy 126 W were closed for 4 hours due to the investigation. OSP was assisted by Lane Fire/Rescue, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.