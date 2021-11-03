16 indicted after officials disrupt multi-state drug ring

SEATTLE (AP) — Sixteen people were indicted after a series of arrests disrupted a multi-state methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says the drugs were coming from California and being sold in at least six Washington state counties. Brown says members of the ring tried to trade drugs for firearms. The investigation started in early 2020 when people working with law enforcement agencies provided information about the drug sales. Officials seized 10 pounds of meth in a May 2020 traffic stop and 44 pounds of meth in an April 2020 stop. In September 2021, officials seized 83 pounds of meth and 20,000 fentanyl pills.