Wyden statement on Senate ENR Committee advancing the nomination of Chuck Sams to lead the National Park Service

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted to advance the nomination of Chuck Sams as National Park Service (NPS) Director to the Senate floor:

“The National Park Service is one step closer to having the director it needs and our country deserves as the agency carries out its mission to protect the natural and cultural resources of our parks. I’ve known Chuck Sams a long time, and he represents the very best of my state. I can think of no one better or more qualified to be tasked with the stewardship of America’s land, waters, wildlife and history. It’s a big job, and Chuck is up to the task. I urge the Senate to move quickly and decisively to confirm him as our next NPS Director.”