Father accused of killing 2-year-old child appears in court

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver, Washington, man accused of kidnapping and killing his 2-year-old child appeared in Clark County Superior Court. The Columbian reports police arrested Gustavo Enrique Villalobos Carranza, 31, early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon. The arrest warrant is for Multnomah County Circuit Court in Oregon. At Monday’s hearing, Villalobos Carranza admitted his identity and waived extradition, meaning he will return to Multnomah County. Vancouver police had responded around 12:50 a.m. Sunday to a report of threats. The child’s mother said that the father picked up the toddler Saturday evening and later called her making threats to harm the child.