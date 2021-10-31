Police warn woman not to wear Halloween costume as protest

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman says she was warned by a local police officer not to wear a Halloween costume that is designed like a condo building project that she and others oppose. She says the officer told her it would be considered a protest for which she needs a permit. Cat Uden says the officer told her that if she wore the costume to the city of Hollywood’s Hollyweird Halloween block party Saturday night it would be considered a planned protest march. Uden has been a leading critic of a developer’s plan to build a 30-story condo on taxpayer-owned beachfront land.