Columbia Basin Care welcomes back Aubree Schreiner as Interim Executive Director

THE DALLES, OREGON — Columbia Basin Care is pleased to announce that Aubree Schreiner has returned as interim Executive Director, overseeing a staff of 100 employees, and ensuring quality care for over 50 residents. Located in The Dalles, Oregon, Columbia Basin Care is the region’s only independent, nonprofit care facility for short-stay recovery and long-term care.

Photo Contributed

Aubree is a familiar face as she acted as Executive Director for five years at Columbia Basin Care previously. Born and raised in Hood River, she has always lived in the community and feels a strong connection to the residents and staff.

“Columbia Basin Care is my second home,” says Aubree. “I am honored to be back acting as the interim executive director and working alongside the team at CBC to provide care and services to our residents and community.”

Aubree has spent the last year as Director of Operations for Aidan Health Services, the management company for Columbia Basin Care. While working with Aidan, she continued to work in an advisory capacity for CBC. Aidan Health Services manages Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing Facilities in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado.

Founded in 1964, Columbia Basin Care is the region’s only independent, not-for-profit facility for short-stay rehabilitation and long-term care. Columbia Basin Care is located at 1015 Webber St in The Dalles, 541-296-2156, colbasin.com