Well, this stinks! Man left covered in poo after plane dumps waste

Well, this stinks! A man wound up “covered” in poop after a plane dumped its toilet waste over his backyard.

The man, who lives in the town of Windsor in the U.K., was enjoying a sunny day in his backyard when the incident occurred, back in July.

During a recent aviation meeting for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, local lawmaker Karen Davies summarized the incident and explained, “His whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way.”

“He was out in his garden at the time and it was a really horrible, horrible experience,” Davies added. “The whole garden and garden umbrella and him all being covered in this, which is absolutely dreadful.”

Windsor, which is in southeast England, is on the flight path to London’s Heathrow Airport, and while Davies notes that there are several incidents of “frozen sewage” being dropped along flight routes, she said raw sewage is rare.