Cher sues heirs of Sonny Bono over song and record revenue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cher has sued the widow of her former musical partner and ex-husband Sonny Bono over royalties for Sonny and Cher songs including “I Got You Babe.” In a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Cher alleges that Mary Bono and other defendants have tried to terminate provisions of business agreements Cher and Sonny Bono reached when they divorced in 1975 that entitled each to 50% of songwriting and recording royalties. The breach-of-contract lawsuit alleges that the damages to Cher total at least $1 million. Mary Bono’s attorney said the family’s moves are within their rights and the law.