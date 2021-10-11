Crazy Sunday in the NFL

On 4th attempt, Crosby lifts Packers

UNDATED (AP) — Mason Crosby went from goat to hero with one kick in overtime.

Crosby missed three consecutive field goal attempts before nailing a 49-yarder to give the Packers a 25-22 victory at Cincinnati. Crosby missed two in the final 2:12 of regulation and again in OT before sending the Packers to their fourth straight win.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns, with Davante Adams grabbing 11 passes for 206 yards and a score. Aaron Jones rushed for 103 yards.

Ja’Marr Chase had six receptions for 159 yards and a long TD.

Joe Burrow threw for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He left the stadium for the hospital after the game as a precaution for a possible throat contusion.

In other Week 5 action around the NFL:

— The Buccaneers crushed the Dolphins, 45-17 as Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Antonio Brown became the fastest receiver to 900 catches as he grabbed scoring strikes of 62 and 4 yards. Mike Evans had TD catches of 34 and 22 yards, and Giovani Bernard also scored on a 10-yard reception.

— The Bills won a rematch of last season’s AFC title game as Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth in a 38-20 trouncing of the Chiefs. Allen finished with 315 yards through the air, and Micah Hyde returned a rare interception of Patrick Mahomes 26 yards for another score. Mahomes threw for 272 yards and two TDs but was picked off twice and lost a fumble in a game delayed more than an hour by lightning in the second half.

— Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns for the Cowboys in a 44-20 thumping of the Giants. Prescott shook off a pair of first-half turnovers to finish 22 of 32 for 302 yards, one day to the year of his gruesome ankle injury suffered against New York. The already injury-plagued Giants lost running back Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley to an apparent ankle sprain in the first quarter and quarterback Daniel Jones to a concussion in the second.

— DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining to give the Cardinals a 17-7 lead in a 17-10 downing of the 49ers. Kyler Murray completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards to help the Cardinals improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1974. Niners rookie Trey Lance finished 15 of 29 passing for 192 yards and one interception in his first career start, also rushing for a team-high 89 yards.

— Austin Ekeler (EHK’-lur) scored three touchdowns, including a 3-yard score with 1:31 remaining in the Chargers’ wild 47-42 triumph over the Browns. Justin Herbert had his record 11th 300-yard game with 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TD passes for the Chargers, off to their first 4-1 start since 2014.

— Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass and the Bears’ defense was stellar in a 20-9 downing of the Raiders in Vegas. Jesper Horsted caught the first TD pass by Fields, who went 12 of 20 for 111 yards in his third career start. Derek Carr passed for 206 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for a late touchdown in the Raiders’ second consecutive loss.

— Jalen Hurts ran six yards for a touchdown with 2:38 left, completing the Eagles’ comeback in a 21-18 downing of the Panthers. Hurts had a pair of scoring runs in the second half to help Philadelphia come back from a 12-point deficit. DaVonta Smith had seven catches for 77 yards and a 2-point conversion for the Eagles.

— The Steelers’ three-game losing streak is over after rookie Najee Harris ran for a season-high 122 yards in their 27-19 victory over the Broncos. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns while enjoying great protection all afternoon. Teddy Bridgewater completed 24 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Denver, which has dropped two straight since a 3-0 start.

— Jameis (JAY’-mihs) Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes in the Saints’ 33-22 downing of Washington. Winston connected with Marquez Callaway on the 49-yard TD on the final play of the first half after hitting Deonte Harris for a 72-yard score. Washington QB Taylor Heinicke was picked off twice while completing just 20 of his 41 passes for 248 yards and no touchdowns.

— Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions. Joseph made four field goals, including a career-best 55-yarder. Alexander Mattison provided 153 total yards and a second quarter touchdown catch for Minnesota.

— The Titans dealt the Jaguars their 20th consecutive loss as Derrick Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns in Tennessee’s 37-19 victory. The Jaguars fumbled on the third play of the game, with Kevin Byard scooping it up and running 30 yards for a score. Jacksonville also missed an extra point, dropped a potential pick-6, missed a 53-yard field goal and and was flagged for a phantom pass interference penalty on a third-down play.

— Nick Folk’s 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds left lifted the Patriots to a 25-22 win over the Texans. Rookie Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass to tie it in the fourth quarter and engineered a 15-play, 85-yard drive that ended with Folk’s fourth field goal of the day. Jones threw for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Patriots ended a two-game skid.

— The Falcons were winners in London as Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in their 27-20 victory over the Jets. Rookie Kyle Pitts hauled in his first NFL TD catch and had nine rebounds for 119 yards in his finest game of the young season. Ryan completed 33 of 45 passes with no interceptions despite playing without his top two receivers.