Convicted murderer, rapist dies in prison after 21 years

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a 53-year-old man convicted of multiple murders and rape in the ’90s has died in prison after 21 years there. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Department of Corrections said Monday that Sebastian Shaw died in Oregon State Penitentiary custody Saturday. Shaw entered prison in 2000 after a conviction in Multnomah County. Shaw was given three life sentences for the aggravated murder of Jay Rickbeil in 1991 and the killings of Donna Ferguson and Todd Rudiger in 1992. He was also convicted of raping a Portland woman in 1995. Shaw also had been named the primary suspect in the unsolved 1994 killing of 14-year-old Jenny Lin from Alameda County in California.