Rolling slowdowns in Columbia Gorge start Oct. 7

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 7, travelers on Interstate 84 between Cascade Locks and Memaloose State Park (east of Mosier) should plan for long delays Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

Efforts are underway to build the Mitchell Point Tunnel as part of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. This fall, crews will start forming the tunnel with drilling and rock blasting.

During rock blasting, rolling slowdowns in both directions of I-84 will be used to create 20-minute windows where there is no traffic.

Rolling slowdowns are scheduled to occur on Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 9-11 a.m. for up to four weeks. The schedule is subject to change.

Travelers should plan for long delays or travel at an alternate time if possible.

Visit the project website or check TripCheck.com for schedule updates.