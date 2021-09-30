Wyden, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Fund Urban Parks Projects

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today joined colleagues to introduce bipartisan legislation that would create a dedicated source of funding for projects that expand outdoor recreational opportunities in urban and low-income communities in Oregon and nationwide.

“Appreciation of the outdoors is in Oregon’s DNA, and we must make sure green spaces and local parks are accessible to everyone,” Wyden said. “Cementing the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program into federal law ensures that incredible urban parks in my hometown of Portland and throughout Oregon have the funding they need to ensure quality of life and community recreation for everyone no matter their zip code.”

The Outdoors for All Act establishes the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) program in federal law and guarantees funding for the program. The ORLP program supports urban parks in underserved communities across the country.

The ORLP program is vital for low-income communities and communities of color that lack equal access to local parks. For example, the organizers of Cully Park have put ORLP funds to good use covering a former landfill with a 25-acre park. Low-income communities of color in the Cully neighborhood of northeast Portland have limited outdoor recreation opportunities compared to other areas of Portland. The grant in 2015 provided resources to restore natural habitats and supported development of an accessible playground, walking trail with exercise equipment, scenic overlooks, off leash dog area, inter-tribal Gathering Garden, and a youth soccer field.

This bipartisan bill is being led by U.S. Senators Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Susan Collins, R-Maine. The companion bill was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-Calif., and Congressman Mike Turner, R-Ohio. Along with Wyden, the legislation is cosponsored by Senators Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Cory Booker, D-N.J., John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Angus King, I-Maine, Patty Murray, D-Wash., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Ed Markey, D-Mass., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

