Reward Offered in Hood River County Cold Case Homicide

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve the disappearance and homicide of Tisha Dyer.

In June 2003, human remains were located in a remote location on a Mount Hood forest road in Hood River County. In 2021, the Oregon State Medical Examiner identified the remains as Tisha Ann Dyer, missing since 2002.

Hood River County Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that Tisha’s family and friends had not heard from or seen Tisha since 2002. At the time of her disappearance, Tisha was 36 years old, approximately 5’5” tall, and 130 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, Tisha was thought to be living the Portland area. According to the investigation, Tisha was not known to be involved in hiking or any other outdoor activities that would have taken her to a remote location on Mount Hood.

Investigators have shared three photos of Tisha to aid in the investigation: Two photos of Tisha at a party in the early 1990s (wearing a blue dress) and a 2001 DMV photo.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to solve this case.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

