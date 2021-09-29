Jennifer Aniston hints she’s ready to give love another shot

Jennifer Aniston says she’s ready to fall in love again following her divorce from Justin Theroux.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Lunch with Bruce, the Friends alum said she thinks “it’s time” she settles down with someone new.

At the moment, she admits, “No one of importance has hit my radar yet,” but that doesn’t mean she isn’t looking.

“I think it’s time,” Aniston continued. “I think I’m ready to share myself with another… I didn’t want to for a long time”

The Morning Show star revealed she took an extended hiatus from dating following her 2017 divorce because she enjoyed exploring who she was as a single woman.

“I loved really, being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time,” she said.

So what’s Aniston, 52, is looking for in a romantic partner? “The ease at which the conversation flows the first time, that’s kind of a good indicator,” the Emmy winner divulged. “Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor… Generous, kind to people. You know, it’s just very few necessities.”

She added that she’ll find her future significant other the “old fashioned way” and not on a dating app.

The conversation comes as Aniston had to dispel rumors that she and fellow Friends alum David Schwimmer were romantically involved. The rumors about the two dating first sparked after the show’s HBO Max reunion, where the two actors admitted they had a mutual crush on one another but never acted upon it.

“That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother,” Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month about their alleged hook-up.