Get out! Survey says more than 60% of Americans regret not spending more time outdoors as a kid

Perhaps related to studies showing that people have been embracing the great outdoors more since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new poll shows more than 60% regret not doing so more as children.

The non-scientific poll of 2,000 Americans sponsored by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) showed that 63% regretted not spending more time outside as kids.

And even though 31% say they’re not too old to learn new skills, 54% think that they’re too old to pick up outdoor activities like camping and fishing, for fear they won’t be good at them.

More than half also said didn’t have all the free time they’d think they’ll need to become proficient.

Of those activities Americans most wanted to try, 36% wanted to try boating and hiking; 34% wanted to try camping and hiking for the first time.

For those who did spend that quality time in nature as children, 53% say they spent that treasured time with their mom and dad, while 37% say they did so with their grandparents.

“The beauty of outdoor activities — especially fishing and boating — is that it’s enjoyed by people of all ages, genders and cultures,” said Stephanie Vatalaro, senior vice president of marketing and communications for RBFF in a statement.