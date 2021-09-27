Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered ‘low activity’ phase

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since last week lessened its activity on Monday, although scientists warned that it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished. The plume of ash emerging from the main vent stopped in the early hours of Monday. But the column of ash and volcanic material returned after a two-hour hiatus. The La Palma island’s authorities advised residents in four neighborhoods to remain indoors to avoid toxic gases that could be released as a result of hot lava meeting cooler Atlantic Ocean water. No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported since the volcano’s eruption on Sept. 19.