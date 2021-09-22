KFC so finger lickin’ good, men try to smuggle it into lockdown

They say KFC is finger lickin’ good, which could probably explain why two New Zealand men tried to smuggle it into lockdown.

According to The Guardian, the two men were arrested after police found them trying to cross the border into Auckland, the country’s largest city, which is also under strict COVID-19 lockdown at the moment. Authorities found three buckets of chicken, 10 tubs of coleslaw and an undisclosed quantity of fries. They also found over $100,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Auckland has been under level-four lockdown for a month already, which prohibits restaurants from opening or allowing take out.

If you’re wondering how the men got caught? A police spokesperson said “officers noticed a suspicious looking vehicle traveling on a gravel road, and upon seeing the police car, the vehicle did a U-turn and sped off trying to evade police.”

The suspects, ages 23 and 30, face up to six months in prison and $2,800 in fines.