Kentucky man says he saw aliens, so he shot at them

What would you do if you thought you saw an alien? For one Kentucky man the answer is simple — shoot at it, and then get arrested for it.

Richmond police responded to reports of shots fired and learned that it came from a hotel window, according to Cincinnati’s WLWT5. Authorities found Samuel Riddell, 55, inside of the room. When questioned by detectives, he said he saw aliens in the parking lot and was shooting at them.

A woman was also found in the room, who had secured herself in the bathroom. Authorities were able to get her out safely. No one else was harmed, according to police.

Riddell, who is a convicted felon, was found in ipossession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle. He was was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.