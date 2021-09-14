Photo Contest Winners

The City of The Dalles is pleased to announce the winners of the photo contest. These photos will be used on the City’s new website – coming January 2022

The winners are:

Sarah Anderson – First Place for the photo we call Atop Sunshine Mill

Rickie Weedle – Second Place for the photo we call Mt Hood at Night

Shanny Stair – Third Place for the phot we call Double Rainbow Truck

Rickie Weedle, please contact us at cityinfo@ci.the-dalles.or.us

Honorable Mentions:

Sarah Anderson: High School Grads

Christine Psyk – Underpass in winter

Rickie Weedle – The Dalles overlook

Shanny Stair – Rock overlooking river

Deanne Deabler Morris – Bridge Shaker Settlement; sunbeam over river

Thank you to all the people who entered the contest.