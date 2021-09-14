Photo Contest Winners

The City of The Dalles is pleased to announce the winners of the photo contest. These photos will be used on the City’s new website – coming January 2022
The winners are:
Sarah Anderson – First Place for the photo we call Atop Sunshine Mill
Rickie Weedle – Second Place for the photo we call Mt Hood at Night
Shanny Stair – Third Place for the phot we call Double Rainbow Truck
Rickie Weedle, please contact us at cityinfo@ci.the-dalles.or.us
Honorable Mentions:
Sarah Anderson: High School Grads
Christine Psyk – Underpass in winter
Rickie Weedle – The Dalles overlook
Shanny Stair – Rock overlooking river
Deanne Deabler Morris – Bridge Shaker Settlement; sunbeam over river
Thank you to all the people who entered the contest.