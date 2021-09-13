Winner DQ for wearing wrong shoes at Vienna Marathon

VIENNA (AP) — Ethiopia’s Derara Hurisa has been disqualified for wearing the wrong shoes after winning the Vienna Marathon. The 24-year-old Hurisa crossed the line first by three seconds but was later told he had been disqualified. That was because the soles of his shoes were 1 centimeter (0.4 inches) thicker than the maximum 4 centimeters allowed. Organizers said Hurisa had registered another shoe that met race rules but switched to the shoes he had used in training to run the actual marathon. Second-placed Leonard Langat of Kenya was declared the winner in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 25 seconds. Debutant Vibian Chepkirui of Kenya won the women’s race in 2:24:29.