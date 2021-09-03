Afghan women demand rights as Taliban seek recognition

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A small group of Afghan women have protested near the presidential palace in Kabul, demanding equal rights from the Taliban. Afghanistan’s new rulers are working on forming a government and seeking international recognition. The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days last month and celebrated the departure of the last U.S. forces after 20 years of war. Now they face the urgent challenge of governing a war-ravaged country that is heavily reliant on international aid. The Taliban have promised an inclusive government and a moderate form of Islamic rule, but many Afghans, especially women, fear losing the rights they gained over the last two decades.