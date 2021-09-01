Deadlines for Vaccine Mandate

August 2021 is now the second highest month for new COVID-19 infections in Hood River County since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 221 new COVID-19 cases this month, the second highest behind December 2020 which saw over 400 new cases.

Following Oregon’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, additional vaccine mandates are now in effect for specific groups. K-12 teachers, educators, support staff, and volunteers must be fully vaccinated by October 18, 2021. State executive branch employees (including state agency employees) must also be fully vaccinated by October 18, 2021. Please bear in mind that you are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after the final doses of a vaccine series. To comply with this mandate, you must receive the 2nd dose of an mRNA vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine no later than Monday, October 4th.

Moderna (2 dose mRNA series, 28 days apart):

Must receive 1st dose no later than September 6, 2021

Pfizer (2 dose mRNA series, 21 days apart):

Must receive 1st dose no later than September 13, 2021

Johnson & Johnson (1 dose series): Must receive vaccine no later than Monday, October 4th

These dates are the latest possible to receive your vaccine. It is important to plan ahead and get vaccinated now as clinic availability and wait times may vary. Contact your primary care provider now or visit hrccovid19.org to see a list of vaccine opportunities throughout the county.