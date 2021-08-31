No call, no show, you owe — Newlyweds bill guests who bail on attending wedding

No call, no show, you owe. A Chicago couple sent an invoice for guests who failed to attend their wedding. The damage? $240.

The newlyweds — Doug Simmons, 44, and Dedra McGee (now Simmons), 43 — married at the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa and sent out bills to guests who RSVP’d that they would be in attendance and then pulled a no call, no show to the nuptials, as reported by The New York Post.

Doug originally posted the bill to Facebook, which included the following note: “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount. Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!”

The groom openly shared that it was a #PETTYPOST, but admitted to The New York Post that at the end of the day, it wasn’t about the money. The couple simply felt hurt and disrespected.

“Four times we asked, ‘Are you available to come, can you make it?,’ and they kept saying ‘Yes,'” he explained. However, as it turned out that wasn’t the case.

“No one told me or texted me, ‘Hey, we can’t make it,’” Doug said. “That’s all I was asking. If you tell me you can’t make it, I would be understanding — but to tell me nothing, but then let me pay for you and your plus ones? Four people became eight people. I took that personally.”