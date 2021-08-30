Large Traffic coming to Sherman County

There will be a lot of wide loads & windmill components coming in this week. Wednesday & Thursday especially as transformers for the new substation at the top of Walker Hill show up. One each day arriving between 7-9am. They will be climbing out of Biggs & up Walker at about 10mph. Walker will be decreased down to 1 lane part way up the hill both north & south to assist with the flaggers needing to stop traffic for the turn off of 97. Either Wednesday or Thursday between 5-7pm there will be x5 20’ wide loads headed north.

Be sure to to plan accordingly and use alternate routes if possible.