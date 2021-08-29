Japanese man attempts to rob a store with a cigarette lighter

Guns are reportedly hard to come by in Japan, which means would-be robbers have to get creative with their weapons — such as waving around large kitchen knives or even nose hair clippers to get the job done.

However, Tomoharu Nakamura of Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan wins the prize for the most absurd robbery weapon — a cigarette lighter, according to Sora News 24.

Nakamura allegedly entered the store, clicked on his lighter, and pointed it at the manager, warning, “Out with the money or I’ll light you up!”

Weighing the danger involved, the store manager opted to ignore Nakamura’s request and called the police instead.

Nakamura reportedly resisted arrest and turned his lighter on police. Needless to say, the suspect was arrested on multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, obstructing police business, and, of course, attempted robbery.