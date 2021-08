Think of this flex: you grab a Lyft to go out on the town, and the sled that shows up is the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.

Oscar Mayer is surprising Lyft XL riders in New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles, courtesy of four of the hot dog-shaped vehicles.

Riders will be treated to free swag, masks, music, and other goodies, and also the Insta-ready potential of being shuttled in a giant, drive-able frank.