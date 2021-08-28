Jags trade Minshew to Eagles…Braves host Giants

UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars get a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games. Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.

ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb takes a 12-start unbeaten streak into tonight’s showdown of division leaders in Atlanta. Webb hasn’t lost since May 5, going 6-0 with a 1.63 ERA in 12 outings. He’ll face emerging young right-hander Huascar Ynoa (ee-NOH’-ah), who is 0-1 with a 2.38 ERA in two starts since breaking his right hand in May punching a bench.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets will retire pitcher Jerry Koosman’s uniform No. 36 before tonight’s game against Washington at Citi Field. The 78-year-old Koosman is the top-winning lefty in team history with 140. His most famous victory came in the clinching Game 5 of the 1969 World Series against Baltimore that gave the Miracle Mets their first championship. A two-time All-Star, Koosman pitched for the Mets from 1967-1978. He will become the third Mets player to have his number retired by the club, along with Tom Seaver’s 41 and Mike Piazza’s 31. The team also has retired a pair of numbers for managers, Gil Hodges’ 14 and Casey Stengel’s 37.

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Max Verstappen produced a brilliant last lap in the rain to take the pole position for tomorrow’s Belgian Grand Prix and deny George Russell his first career pole in Formula One. World champion Lewis Hamilton placed third for Mercedes. Verstappen found extra pace to cross the line .321 ahead of Russell and .334 clear of Hamilton. Verstappen now leads Hamilton 6-3 for pole positions this season and is in a good position to claw back Hamilton’s 8-point lead in the championship.

TOKYO (AP) — The United States will play Britain for the gold medal in wheelchair rugby at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The U.S. defeated Australia 49-42 to reach tomorrow’s final. Britain defeated host nation Japan 55-49 in today’s other semifinal. Wheelchair rugby features constant mayhem as athletes strapped into wheelchairs smash into each other much like bumper cars at the amusement park. The United States won gold in 2000 in Sydney and in 2008 in Beijing.