Maine museum to host large chunk of Mars rockMaine museum to host large chunk of Mars rock

BETHEL, Maine (AP) — A Maine museum will play host to a chunk of rock it said is the largest intact Mars rock on Earth. The Maine Mineral & Gem Museum said the specimen weighs 32 pounds and is about 10 inches at its longest point. The museum said the rock was the result of an asteroid impact on the surface of Mars that ejected material into an Earth-crossing orbit. The museum said there are less than 500 pounds of Mars rock known to exist on Earth. The Bethel museum said it will include the rock when it opens to the public on Sept. 1.