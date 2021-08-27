Australian mourns beloved aunt with heart-shaped love ewes

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian farmer unable to attend his aunt’s funeral because of pandemic restrictions has paid his respects by arranging dozens of sheep in the shape of a love heart. Ben Jackson found that feeding his pregnant ewes in a pattern caused the animals to line up in the same shape. He said it took a few tries to get what he wanted, but drone-shot video of his ewes munching barley was shown at the funeral for Jackson’s aunt this week. Jackson’s farm is in New South Wales state while the funeral for his beloved Auntie Deb was in Brisbane, in Queensland state. Both states are under lockdowns due to an ongoing surge of COVID-19.