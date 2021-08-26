Merkley, Wyden Announce Over $22 Million to Protect Senior Living Facilities from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced that over $22 million has been allocated to the state of Oregon in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 through senior living facilities and fund other protective measures against the virus.

The grant will assist in providing medical shelter to residents who test positive for COVID-19 in order to reduce the number of affected individuals in nursing home communities, ensure that infected residents are able to safely isolate away from other vulnerable seniors, and provide targeted care to those who need it.

“While the pandemic continues to impact the lives of so many across the country, every step must be taken to ensure the health and safety of Oregonians in every corner of the state,” Merkley said. “This grant will help prevent the spread of the virus through our nursing homes and protect our elderly, who continue to be the most vulnerable to COVID-19. I look forward to seeing the results of this grant and I will continue to push for every resource available to help get Oregon through this crisis.” “The latest COVID wave in Oregon and nationwide makes this federal grant especially timely to protect vulnerable older Oregonians as well as their loved ones and their caregivers in senior living situations,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified these resources are heading to our state, and will keep battling for the assistance all Oregonians need to weather this devastating public health crisis.”

The funding is being administered by the U.S Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will go directly to the Oregon Department of Human Services. Funds will also go towards the operational needs of the 211 Info call center