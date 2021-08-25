Have you tried the #MilkCrateChallenge yet?

Another day, another challenge that’s gone viral. This time it’s the #MilkCrateChallenge.

The challenge, which has gained notoriety from TikTok, tasks a person to walk up and then down a stack of crates that have been arranged vertically in a pyramid shape.

While some have successfully completed the challenge, including a woman who impressively did so while wearing heels, others haven’t been so lucky, with some even ending up injured from their failed attempts.

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration weighed in on the challenge after Conan O’Brien tweeted, “Waiting for FDA approval before I take the Milk Crate Challenge.”

The FDA responded, “Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?”

Also giving his two cents was Mark Ruffalo, who, referencing his role as The Hulk, humorously let it be known that he would not be participating.

Alongside a meme of the green giant from Avengers: Endgame, he wrote, “BREAKING: Hulk refuses to take the #MilkCrateChallenge because of his hatred of stairs.”