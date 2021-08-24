Peeping Tom pinched after literally getting caught with his pants down

A Volusia County, Florida, peeping Tom was literally caught with his pants down on Saturday. He was arrested after police didn’t buy his excuse that he was simply out for a walk.

Cops tell ABC affiliate WPLG they had been monitoring the area all week after receiving reports of a man exposing himself to a woman.

While surveilling the home, deputies claim they caught 37-year-old Javier Orozco Gutierrez in the act, with his pants down, outside the victim’s home.

After a short chase, Gutierrez was taken into custody, where he tried — in vain — to convince deputies that he was simply out to get some exercise.

Gutierrez is facing multiple charges — including exposure, voyeurism, stalking and loitering or prowling — and remains in jail on a $33,000 bond.