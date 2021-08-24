Mother Nature, not porch pirates, poached this woman’s package

Porch pirates — you know, the delightful folk who canvass whole neighborhoods and swipe every package they see — are the bane of many people’s existence. It seems their reign of terror may be coming to an end, however, because Mother Nature is stepping up to task.

NBC Connecticut reports that a woman realized that her recently delivered package was missing. Kristin Levin, of Bristol, CT, quickly perused her home’s security feed to see if it captured the thief and was shocked to find out who had the gall to steal her mail.

It was none other than a big, round black bear.

Levin shared the video footage, which shows the wild animal sauntering up to her porch and chomping down on the brown package before scurrying away with it and asked in the caption, “Yea so if anyone sees an Amazon package in the Chippens Hill area with my name on it…feel free to bring it back?”

Levin also spoke to the outlet about the strange occurrence and said, “Amazon had dropped off the packages maybe five minutes before and I got the alert on my security camera and then I got a second alert five minutes later and I was like taken aback because I wasn’t expecting anyone else in my driveway.”

Thankfully, the bear lost interest in its prize when it meandered into her neighbor’s yard and dropped it in the grass.

It’s obvious to wonder what was be inside the package that would attract the large mammal — like food.

That’s the thing, says Levin, the bear swiped a box full of toilet paper.

“It was hysterical like I said, I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable so it was a fun afternoon for sure,” she said.

The Charmin mascots were unavailable for comment.