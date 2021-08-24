Moooove, get out the way — aggressive cows take over beach

Moooovee, get out the way! A French beach was forced to temporarily close after overly aggressive cows began attacking tourists.

Corsica, a French-owned island in the Mediterranean, is known for having over 15,000 cows roam the island and its beaches, however, its seems the bovines have claimed the territory as theirs amid the lockdown and they really don’t want to share.

According to the Times of London, one man was rushed to the hospital after he was gored in the neck by a herd of the animals, while in another incident a group of tourists were chased down the street.

Although the cows can be a sight to see for tourists, officials warn that, should anyone encounter the four-legged creatures, it’s best to just moo-ve out of the way.