Someone’s getting fired: News report slips in “Hail Satan” clip during live broadcast

Imagine you’re sitting on your couch watching a very sad news update about abused animals and watch in horror as the news features a clip of a Satanic ritual, complete with someone shouting “Hail Satan” while raising their fists.

Yep. That happened in Australia, according to the Twitter account Media Watch that managed to snag video of the snafu.

The slip-up happened on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation channel.

It is unknown how the broadcast went to speaking about injured police dogs while airing footage from outside a courthouse to then… flipping to an actual satanic ritual complete with a lit-up upside down cross and a man in a cowl at the altar that’s proclaiming allegiance to his chosen diety.

Kudos to the anchor who was at the desk when the broadcast returned to her, who just stared unamused back at the camera crew before prattling on about power outages in the area.

It is currently unknown how someone managed to Fight Club splice some satanism into their news routine — but it is pretty safe to say that person — or editing team — is in pretty big trouble.