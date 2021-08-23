NJ driver drops in to local Wendy’s — literally

It was nothing short of a miracle when a driver of a Toyota Corolla speeding down a New Jersey highway struck an island, sending the car airborne and crashing into a local Wendy’s.

A video posted to the South Brunswick Police Department’s Twitter page shows the vehicle soaring through the parking lot, striking another car waiting in the drive-thru lane and sending both crashing into the building and nearby tables.

Police tell ABC affiliate WPVI a family dining outside was nearly struck and the force of the impact shattered the restaurant windows, sending glass throughout the inside of the Wendy’s, which was loaded with customers at the time.

Police reported no serious injuries.